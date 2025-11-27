Japan’s Mitsui commits to long-term cooperation, investment in Việt

HÀ NỘI — President and Chief Executive Officer of Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd Hori Kenichi on Thursday reaffirmed Mitsui’s commitment to long-term cooperation and investment in Việt Nam when he met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Hà Nội.

At the meeting, Hori extended his condolences to the Government and people of Việt Nam over the heavy losses caused by recent natural disasters. He spoke highly of the Vietnamese Government’s leadership and direction, especially efforts to improve the business and investment climate.

He noted that Việt Nam is developing rapidly and strongly with long-term strategic vision. He reaffirmed Mitsui’s wish to continue contributing to Việt Nam’s development goals, particularly in the energy sector.

He reported to PM Chính on recent progress in the Block B gas project chain, praising the capacity of the Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC). Mitsui and its Vietnamese partners are working to accelerate all components of the project, he affirmed.

He also outlined Mitsui’s plans to expand investment in energy and carbon-reduction projects and to promote the export of high-value Vietnamese products, particularly in agriculture, aquaculture (notably shrimp), wood pellets, food processing and circular economy initiatives.

The group also hopes to enhance technology transfer, consulting cooperation, training and the development of scientific and technological human resources.

PM Chính stressed that the Việt Nam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is enjoying strong, extensive and substantive growth, underpinned by high political trust. Japan remains one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners, the largest provider of ODA and among the top partners in trade, investment, labour and tourism. He highlighted the recent success of the Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum as evidence of the deepening ties.

The PM expressed appreciation for contributions by Japanese enterprises, including Mitsui, to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development through technology transfer, export expansion, job creation and tax payments.

He welcomed Mitsui’s long-term strategic investment in Việt Nam, particularly its strong commitment to the Block B gas-to-power project, which has moved forward rapidly.

PM Chính said Việt Nam aims for double-digit annual growth in the coming years, which will require substantial energy resources. He called on Mitsui, with its long-term vision, to continue advancing its cooperation with Vietnamese partners, accelerate progress on the Block B project, expand operations and improve collaboration efficiency in the energy sector.

He also encouraged Mitsui to strengthen cooperation in fisheries, trade and export; establish research and development centres in aquaculture and energy; promote technology transfer; support human-resource development; and expand links with institutions including Hạ Long University.

The PM welcomed Mitsui’s intention to further promote the export of high-value, processed Vietnamese goods, which aligns with Việt Nam’s goal of enhancing growth quality and increasing technological content in export structures.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors, improving the investment climate, reforming administrative procedures, advancing the national single-window investment mechanism, upgrading strategic infrastructure and developing a high-quality workforce.

Việt Nam will continue creating favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Japanese enterprises, to operate effectively on the basis of harmonised benefits and shared risks.

The PM said ministries and sectors will continue to accompany Mitsui, address challenges promptly, facilitate project implementation, expand supply chains and promote trade cooperation. — VNA/VNS