Natural disasters a major reason for green transition

HÀ NỘI — The Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2025 began on Thursday in Hà Nội with discussions on the increasing need for sustainable development amid worsening natural disasters.

The event is co-organised by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and EuroCham Việt Nam.

It takes place against the backdrop of severe global climate volatility. In his opening remarks, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert noted that Việt Nam has endured 14 storms in 2025 alone, with a 15th approaching.

As of November 24, these extreme weather events have caused an estimated US$3.22 billion in economic losses, the highest in half a century. Jaspaert said that “the green transition is a battle we must win,” because economic growth cannot be sustained without a firm strategy for climate resilience and long-term sustainable development.

At the plenary session, the chairman also reported on the striking results of the emergency '50 for 1' fundraising campaign launched by EuroCham.

The European business community raised $70,000 (VNĐ1.8 billion) in just 24 hours to support disaster relief efforts in central Việt Nam. He emphasised that this fast and meaningful response reflects the deep commitment of European businesses to Việt Nam’s sustainable development journey.

VIETRADE Director General Vũ Bá Phú called for stronger EU–Việt Nam cooperation in digital transformation, green skills development and investment attraction to speed up sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Julien Guerrier reaffirmed the EU’s long-term commitment to Việt Nam through initiatives such as the European Green Deal, the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and the Global Gateway, stressing that European businesses “stand with Việt Nam in building the future.”

He highlighted the fundamental role of Việt Nam’s new emissions trading system to encourage and assist emission reductions in a cost effective way across industrial sectors.

Guerrier also hailed the pioneering experience of the EU Emissions Trading System, adding that it can help Vietnamese authorities develop and implement their own robust and effective system.

The morning programme also featured a keynote address by Dale Hardcastle of Bain & Company, who shared key findings from the Southeast Asia Green Economy Report 2025.

Hardcastle's speech was followed by an industry presentation from Arthur Neeteson of APM Terminals under the Maersk Group, who noted that emissions reduction can go hand in hand with efficiency and competitiveness.

"This isn't ESG for its own sake," Neeteson said.

"This is strategic economic positioning in an uncertain world. The green transition and national competitiveness are increasingly the same conversation."

A high-level panel moderated by EuroCham Vice-Chair Erick Contreras brought together all morning speakers, along with Loan Phạm of BNP Paribas Việt Nam, for a dynamic discussion on resilience as a strategic advantage for Việt Nam.

The event welcomed senior representatives from Việt Nam, the European Union Delegation and diplomatic missions as well as CEOs, investors and sustainability experts from Europe, Southeast Asia and across Việt Nam. — VNS