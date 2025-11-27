Gov't leader requests young entrepreneurs to foster vision, ambition, patriotism

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Việt Nam’s young entrepreneurs to think boldly, act ambitiously, uphold national pride and solidarity, and cultivate vision and intellect while addressing the 8th National Congress of the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA) for the 2025–2030 term in Hà Nội on Thursday.

PM Chính congratulated and highly praised young entrepreneurs and businesses across the country, expressing sincere gratitude for their significant contributions. He especially commended the VYEA for guiding the young entrepreneurial movement over the last three decades.

Analysing global trends and the upcoming national development tasks, the PM stressed the need to strengthen strategic spearheads, harness new growth motivations, including science and technology, innovation, green transition and digital transformation, and improve labour productivity and human resource quality.

He stated that this is both a great opportunity and a major challenge, requiring pioneering spirit and strong engagement from young entrepreneurs.

The PM called on Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF), the VYEA, organisations and unions to pay attention to creating favourable conditions and support young entrepreneurs to strongly promote their youth, enthusiasm, patriotism and national traditions.

The Government leader requested the VYEA to unite, cooperate and build trust while pursuing six pioneering initiatives – nurturing patriotic and ambitious entrepreneurs; driving startups, innovation, green transition and digital transformation, and advanced technologies like AI and big data; developing green and circular economy models; strengthening networks and support for businesses; contributing to policy-making; and leading in social responsibility.

He demanded agencies and sectors to adopt the motto: open policies, seamless infrastructure, and smart management, calling for decisive actions to remove basic bottlenecks this year, reduce compliance costs for citizens and businesses and consistently improve relevant legal frameworks.

Applauding the guiding motto of the congress, the government leader called on the VYEA and young entrepreneurs and businesses to enhance commitment, unity, and integration spirit, thus contributing to building a developed, prosperous, and civilised Việt Nam.

Under the slogan "Pioneering innovation – creating value – stepping confidently into a new era", the congress set six goals for the next term, including leading in creating new growth drivers driven by science-technology, innovation, and digital transformation; fostering a modern Vietnamese entrepreneurial culture based on “aspiration – innovation – integrity – responsibility,’ inspiring entrepreneurs to reach global markets.

Young entrepreneurs are also encouraged to promote international integration, enhance the global standing of Vietnamese brands, balance employee interests and play a central role in the innovation and startup ecosystem. The association aims to expand its membership to 35,000 – 50,000 in this tenure, a scale unprecedented in its history.

Việt Nam is currently home to over one million active enterprises, around 14,400 cooperatives, and more than five million business households. The enterprises alone contribute over 60 per cent of the country's GDP and employ about 15.6 million labourers, with private businesses accounting for 82 per cent of the workforce.

Businesses and entrepreneurs operate across nearly all industries, not only domestically but also internationally. Many of those have positioned strong brand value in the region and the world, contributing to improving the country’s position on the world stage, with major multinational enterprises like Viettel and Vingroup participating in global value chains.

The efforts and strong development of Việt Nam’s young entrepreneurs have created a strong ripple effect, spreading positive energy throughout the young entrepreneur community and the broader Vietnamese business community in general. — VNA/VNS