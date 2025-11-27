Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN-Index gains for second day

November 27, 2025 - 17:30
However, liquidity decreased while foreign investors resumed net selling, albeit at a modest value of nearly VNĐ11 billion on HoSE.  
Outside Gelex Electricity's THIBIDI transformer manufacturing plant. Shares of the company logged the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent on Thursday, supporting the market's uptrend. — Photo gelex-electric.com

HÀ NỘI — The stock market displayed a mixed performance on Thursday, characterised by indecision as it struggled to gain traction amid weak liquidity.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed slightly higher, gaining 3.96 points, or 0.24 per cent, marking its second consecutive increase.

The trading session opened strongly, with the index climbing nearly 15 points at one point.

However, significant resistance was encountered around the 1,685-point mark, leading to a swift adjustment as selling pressure intensified. The index hovered around this level until the lunch break.

Closing the exchange, market breadth fell into the negative zone, with the number of decliners surpassing that of gainers by 171 to 137.

Liquidity on HoSE registered over VNĐ21.2 trillion (roughly US$804 million), a decrease of 17 per cent from the previous sessions. This marks the second consecutive day of declining liquidity, raising concerns among investors about the overall market momentum.

In contrast, the VN30-Index decreased 2.37 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 1,921.18 points. In the VN30 basket, 16 stocks declined, while 13 inched higher and one ended flat.

Vingroup emerged as a critical support for the market, increasing by 1.2 per cent with a liquidity of nearly VNĐ584 billion, ranking fifth in the market.

Other stocks such as Gelex Electricity (GEE), Vinpearl (VPL), Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and PV Gas (GAS) also contributed positively to the index. GEE and MSB saw maximum increases, boosting overall market sentiment.

Conversely, Vietjet Aviation's VJC stock had a significant negative impact on the broader index. VJC closed down by 2.8 per cent, settling at VNĐ202,000 after hitting a session low of VNĐ193,300. This adjustment follows a period of significant gains for the airline, indicating a market correction.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) ticked down, finishing at 261.43 points. The index lost 0.48 points, or 0.18 per cent.

Foreign investors resumed net selling, albeit at a modest value of nearly VNĐ11 billion on HoSE.  

Vietcombank Securities (VCBS) noted the emergence of short-term profit-taking pressure as the index approached the resistance range of 1,690-1,700 points. This situation has led to a cautious liquidity environment, falling below the average of the last 20 sessions.

VCBS analysts recommend that investors maintain positions in stocks showing upward or sideways trends to consolidate support levels. They also emphasise the importance of reviewing portfolios, particularly for stocks that underperform relative to the market.

Investors are advised to keep their account exposure below 60 per cent to mitigate short-term volatility risks. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN plans to scrap at least 50 conditional business lines

The Government plans to remove licence requirements for at least 50 business sectors, doubling its earlier proposal, aiming to simplify investment, shift to post-inspection oversight, and enhance economic competitiveness as Việt Nam responds to global production changes.
Economy

Italy–Việt Nam cooperation has more room for growth

Against the backdrop of Viet Nam’s push for a green and digital economy, Michele D’Ercole, chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, outlines how Italian technology and investment can support HCM City’s green transition and smart-city ambitions.
Economy

Major medical, pharmaceutical exhibitions open in HCM City

The 33rd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025) and the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare (Vietmedicare Expo 2025) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 27.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom