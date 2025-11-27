Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

International chemical industry exhibition returns to HCM City

November 27, 2025 - 17:12
According to organisers, the exhibition serves as a key platform for promoting trade, investment and technology transfer.

 

Visitors at the VINACHEM EXPO 2025 which opened in HCM City on Thursday. — Photo courtesy of the event's organisers

HCM CITY — The 20th International Chemical Industry Exhibition in Việt Nam (VINACHEM EXPO 2025) opened on Thursday at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in HCM City, marking its latest edition with a three-day showcase of chemical technologies and products.

This year’s expo contains 450 booths and features six specialised zones  agricultural chemicals and plant protection; the Chinese chemical industry; chemical equipment; the paint and coating sector; adhesives and tapes; and rubber and tyre technologies. 

Co-organised by the Vietnam Advertising and Exhibition Joint Stock Company and its partners, the event attracts 400 exhibitors, including those from more than 10 countries and territories, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the US. 

According to organisers, the exhibition serves as a key platform for promoting trade, investment and technology transfer. It is expected to support domestic enterprises in accelerating technological innovation, improving product quality and competitiveness, enhancing participation in global value chains and advancing the industry’s sustainable, diverse and environmentally friendly development through the efficient and responsible use of natural resources.

A series of industry events will be hosted within the framework of the exhibition. These include a seminar discussing chemicals, plant protection products and fertilisers in Việt Nam and another on adhesives, rubber and printing ink coatings. The two events are designed to provide insights into investment promotion policies and facilitate experience sharing between international companies and Vietnamese manufacturers.

Business-matching activities enabling direct meetings between Vietnamese and foreign enterprises, helping connect supply and demand, seek partners, distributors and agents and offer consultation on trade, investment and technology cooperation will also be included. 

Additional activities include product showcases, market information exchanges, discussions on industry trends and organised visits for international business delegations to industrial parks and factories involved in fertiliser and pesticide production in HCM City. — BIZHUB/VNS

VINACHEM EXPO chemical industry Vietnam

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN plans to scrap at least 50 conditional business lines

The Government plans to remove licence requirements for at least 50 business sectors, doubling its earlier proposal, aiming to simplify investment, shift to post-inspection oversight, and enhance economic competitiveness as Việt Nam responds to global production changes.
Economy

Italy–Việt Nam cooperation has more room for growth

Against the backdrop of Viet Nam’s push for a green and digital economy, Michele D’Ercole, chairman of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam, outlines how Italian technology and investment can support HCM City’s green transition and smart-city ambitions.
Economy

Major medical, pharmaceutical exhibitions open in HCM City

The 33rd Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2025) and the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Healthcare (Vietmedicare Expo 2025) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre on November 27.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom