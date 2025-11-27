International chemical industry exhibition returns to HCM City

HCM CITY — The 20th International Chemical Industry Exhibition in Việt Nam (VINACHEM EXPO 2025) opened on Thursday at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre in HCM City, marking its latest edition with a three-day showcase of chemical technologies and products.

This year’s expo contains 450 booths and features six specialised zones – agricultural chemicals and plant protection; the Chinese chemical industry; chemical equipment; the paint and coating sector; adhesives and tapes; and rubber and tyre technologies.

Co-organised by the Vietnam Advertising and Exhibition Joint Stock Company and its partners, the event attracts 400 exhibitors, including those from more than 10 countries and territories, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the US.

According to organisers, the exhibition serves as a key platform for promoting trade, investment and technology transfer. It is expected to support domestic enterprises in accelerating technological innovation, improving product quality and competitiveness, enhancing participation in global value chains and advancing the industry’s sustainable, diverse and environmentally friendly development through the efficient and responsible use of natural resources.

A series of industry events will be hosted within the framework of the exhibition. These include a seminar discussing chemicals, plant protection products and fertilisers in Việt Nam and another on adhesives, rubber and printing ink coatings. The two events are designed to provide insights into investment promotion policies and facilitate experience sharing between international companies and Vietnamese manufacturers.

Business-matching activities enabling direct meetings between Vietnamese and foreign enterprises, helping connect supply and demand, seek partners, distributors and agents and offer consultation on trade, investment and technology cooperation will also be included.

Additional activities include product showcases, market information exchanges, discussions on industry trends and organised visits for international business delegations to industrial parks and factories involved in fertiliser and pesticide production in HCM City. — BIZHUB/VNS