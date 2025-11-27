Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal to pay state visit to Việt Nam

November 27, 2025 - 17:08
This will be the Sultan's seventh visit to Việt Nam and six years since the last one.
Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Haji Hassanal will pay a state visit to Việt Nam from November 30 to December 2.

The visit will be made at the invitation of State President Lương Cường, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will strengthen the bilateral comprehensive partnership, including political, economic, and cultural ties. — VNS

Vietnam Brunei diplomatic relations

