Việt Nam, Philippines boost strategic defence partnership

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang has called on the defence ministries of Việt Nam and the Philippines to strengthen delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly high-level visits, and to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation mechanisms, especially the Defence Policy Dialogue.

At a reception for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo C. Espino on Wednesday, General Giang stressed that Việt Nam and the Philippines are maritime neighbours sharing many strategic interests.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1976, the two countries have achieved substantive results across various fields, particularly economy, trade, defence-security, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges. High-ranking leaders of both countries have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to deepening the Việt Nam–Philippines relationship, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

He also highlighted the positive outcomes of bilateral defence cooperation in recent years, including delegation exchanges, maintenance of cooperation mechanisms, human resource training, young officer exchanges, collaboration between military services and maritime law enforcement forces, as well as close coordination in ASEAN-led multilateral forums.

Espino affirmed that the Philippines attaches great importance to cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in defence. He briefed Giang on the outcomes of the seventh Defence Policy Dialogue and expressed his desire to continue promoting more practical and substantive bilateral defence cooperation.

Giang proposed that the two sides further advance consultations between military services and arms; enhance exchanges among young and senior officers; and strengthen cooperation in personnel training, military medicine, logistics, defence industry, search and rescue, cyber security and participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

He added that both sides should continue their consultations and mutual support at multilateral military and defence forums, especially as the Philippines assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026, while persistently upholding ASEAN’s common stance on regional issues, including the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea). —VNA/VNS