Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party leader to pay state visit to, attend celebration of 50th National Day of Laos

November 26, 2025 - 17:15
During the trip, the Vietnamese leader will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam are scheduled to pay a state visit to Laos and attend a ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos on December 1–2.

During the trip, the Vietnamese leader will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Laos diplomatic relations traditional friendship

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

President hosts Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast

The President appreciated the contributions of Kaluga’s leaders in connecting businesses, attracting investment, promoting trade, cultural exchanges, tourism, and collaboration in science and technology, education and training, and hi-tech agriculture with Việt Nam and its localities.
Politics & Law

 State President chairs briefing with Presidential Office

The leader emphasised prioritising the development of the 2026 working agenda, providing strong support for key meetings of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform and the Council of National Defence and Security, and making thorough preparations for year-end domestic and international activities.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom