Party leader to pay state visit to, attend celebration of 50th National Day of Laos

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam are scheduled to pay a state visit to Laos and attend a ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos on December 1–2.

During the trip, the Vietnamese leader will also co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS