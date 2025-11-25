President hosts Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường on Tuesday received Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

President Cường affirmed that the Party, the State, and people of Việt Nam always remember the affection, support, and assistance that the people of the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation today have given to Việt Nam in its past struggle for national liberation, its post-war reconstruction, and in the current process of building and developing the nation.

He emphasised that, in the context of a rapidly and complexly changing world, Việt Nam always values and wishes to continuously nurture and develop the longstanding friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He expressed his confidence that the Governor’s visit will contribute to implementing agreements reached by the high-level leaders of both nations and promote increasingly close and effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia, as well as between Kaluga and Vietnamese localities.

The President appreciated the contributions of Kaluga’s leaders in connecting businesses, attracting investment, promoting trade, cultural exchanges, tourism, and collaboration in science and technology, education and training, and hi-tech agriculture with Việt Nam and its localities. He expressed his hope that both sides will effectively harness cooperation potential, make the most of each other’s strengths, and complement each other.

Emphasising that the achievements of Kaluga’s cooperation with Việt Nam are a vivid symbol of the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, the State leader noted that local-level connectivity is very important, contributing to deepening mutual understanding.

He also welcomed the Governor’s initiatives and hoped that Kaluga will actively coordinate with Vietnamese localities to explore further measures to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, for the benefit of the two peoples, contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and globally.

For his part, Shapsha affirmed that Kaluga oblast wishes to expand cooperation with Việt Nam across all fields, in order to contribute more to the overall relationship between the two countries.

Regarding the oblast’s potential and strength, as well as the results of its cooperation with Vietnamese localities and businesses in recent years, he affirmed his readiness to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to expand investment in the locality and welcome Vietnamese citizens for training at its renowned education and scientific research institutions.

The Governor particularly appreciated the investment and production activities of Vietnamese businesses in Kaluga in the field of hi-tech agriculture, including dairy cattle farming, milk processing, and dairy products, regarding these as key factors for ensuring Russia’s food security and as a bridge between the peoples of the two countries.

He also expressed sympathy for the damage and losses suffered by the people in the flood-affected provinces in Central Việt Nam, and showed his hope that Việt Nam will soon overcome the consequences of the recent disasters.

Shapsha thanked the Vietnamese Party and State, as well as President Lương Cường personally, for deciding to award him the Friendship Medal, affirming that he will continue to work with the leaders and peoples of both countries and localities to strengthen the Việt Nam–Russia relationship. — VNA/VNS