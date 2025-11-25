Russia, Sri Lanka extend condolences to Việt Nam over flood losses

HÀ NỘI — Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 24 sent messages of condolences to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường over the heavy losses caused by recent flooding in central Việt Nam.

In his messages, the Russian President emphasised the severity of the situation in the central region and extended his sympathies and support to the families and friends of the victims, along with wishes for a swift recovery for all those affected by the natural disaster.

Central Việt Nam has suffered extensive damage following severe flooding triggered by prolonged heavy rains. According to Russian media, around 70 Russian citizens were present in Khánh Hoà Province at the time of the flooding.

Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism Vijitha Herath on the same day expressed deep sorrow over the severe floods in Việt Nam.

In a message posted on X, he said: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by this natural calamity. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of Việt Nam and hopes for the swift restoration of normalcy."

The statement reflects Sri Lanka’s support and solidarity with Việt Nam during this challenging time. — VNA/VNS