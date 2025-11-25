PM calls for nationwide solidarity to support flood-hit communities in south-central region

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on people across the country to provide greater assistance for south-central localities affected by recent floods while addressing the opening ceremony of the “Great National Unity – Vietnamese Cultural Heritage" Week 2025 in Hà Nội on Monday.

The event began with a report highlighting the severe devastation caused by recent floods in the central and Central Highlands regions. The footage showed heartbreaking losses across the four provinces of Khánh Hoà, Lâm Đồng, Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk with 102 people dead or missing; 332 homes collapsed or swept away; 933 houses damaged; and more than 82,000 hectares of rice and crops destroyed. Initial estimates place total economic losses at over VNĐ13 trillion ($492.87 million).

PM Chính and participants observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the natural disasters.

In his remarks, the Government leader urged people across the country to unite in support of the central region, taking practical actions and standing together with affected communities. He appealed for solidarity, compassion, and the spirit of “leaving no one behind” to help the localities overcome disaster aftermath.

The PM said the event holds special significance as the nation heads toward the 14th National Party Congress - a key milestone in Việt Nam’s renewal and development process, adding that it also marks the 95th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam National United Front, the traditional day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 – 2025), and Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23), with the spirit of solidarity towards the central region.

The PM underlined the principle that “a nation survives as long as its culture survives,” noting the Party, State, and people’s efforts to preserve and promote Việt Nam’s cultural values and traditions. He said that thousands of tangible and intangible heritage items have been documented and nationally recognised. Many traditional festivals, crafts, and forms of folk knowledge have been restored and passed on. He also highlighted the growth of cultural tourism, which has helped establish tourism as a spearhead economic sector.

He said that preserving and promoting cultural values is both a historical responsibility and a foundation for educating young people and building a sustainable future. The PM called for cultural preservation to remain a long-term task and responsibility shared by the entire political system.

He urged stronger support policies for artisans, craft villages, and cultural enterprises, closer links between heritage preservation and sustainable tourism, and improved grassroots cultural facilities, particularly in ethnic minority areas. He also emphasised the need to promote education on national solidarity among young people and to integrate cultural heritage into schools and community activities so future generations can better understand and take pride in their national identity.

At the event, the VFF Central Committee, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, called on organisations, businesses, and individuals to support communities in the central and Central Highlands affected by recent floods, raising a total of VNĐ540.5 billion (over $20.5 million). The funds were directly handed over to the VFF.

Delegates, the public, and television viewers were also invited to contribute via QR codes displayed on the event’s screen, sharing solidarity with those impacted by the disaster.

Themed “United as One – Toward Central Việt Nam”, the event is taking place at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. It provides a chance to honour the rich cultural identity of 54 ethnic groups; and reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and inspire aspirations for the future. It serves as a meaningful forum for ethnic communities to meet, exchange, and learn from one another, helping to build a modern cultural life and strengthen the great national unity bloc - a steadfast source of support in times of difficulty.

The second Mường Ethnic Culture Festival is a highlight of the event, vividly showcasing the heritage of the Mường people, one of Việt Nam’s largest ethnic groups with an ancient and diverse culture. — VNA/VNS