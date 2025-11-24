PM returns home after successful visits to Kuwait, Algeria, South Africa

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse and the Vietnamese high-level delegation landed at the Nội Bài International Airport on Monday, concluding a successful official visit to Kuwait and Algeria and participation in the G20 Summit in South Africa.

During the nine-day trip, including travel time, PM Chính maintained a busy and highly productive schedule, engaging in approximately 80 activities.

He held meetings and talks with top leaders of Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa.

He also delivered policy statements, met with officials and businesspeople, and visited socio-economic establishments in the three countries as well as attended economic and business forums.

The elevation of Việt Nam’s relations to a Strategic Partnership with Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa, opens a new chapter in the traditional, high-potential relations, not only with these three countries but also with the broader Middle East and Africa regions.

​Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa are the first countries in these regions with which Việt Nam has established Strategic Partnerships.

During the trip, Việt Nam and the three countries signed more than 10 cooperation agreements in specific sectors.

Vietnamese and foreign enterprises also signed agreements to promote trade and investment in the future.

These are the first agreements to materialise the new framework of Strategic Partnerships.

At the G20 Summit in South Africa, the PM Chính made key statements at two sessions, proposing measures to promote rapid, sustainable development, peace, friendship, cooperation and progress globally.

He also shared with the international community Việt Nam’s situation, development path and national efforts.

During the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister met with more than 30 leaders of countries and international organisations to exchange views and promote bilateral relations.

He engaged in direct discussions on specific issues, programmes and projects with these leaders.

Despite a packed schedule, the PM took time to meet Vietnamese communities in all three countries.

While attending intense international activities, he continuously directed domestic work, chairing two online meetings from Algeria and South Africa to oversee flood response efforts in central provinces, including a session held early morning local time.

The visits to Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa were highly successful, further implementing Việt Nam’s foreign policy the Party and State’s orientations.

The results of the trip provide an important foundation, motivation and inspiration, contributing to efforts by ministries, sectors and localities across the country to realise development ambitions and attract maximum international resources to serve Việt Nam’s development goals in the new era. — VNA/VNS