Việt Nam, Israel eye stronger education, sci-tech cooperation

TEL AVIV — Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung, together with the embassy’s science and technology division, had a meeting with representatives from Technion University in Haifa City on November 23 to explore opportunities for deepening cooperation in training and science–technology research and development between Technion and Vietnamese universities and research institutions.

During the meeting, Executive Vice President for Research of Technion Prof. Noam Adir highlighted the university’s strengths in training and science–technology research and application, including artificial intelligence (AI), computer science, biomedicine, materials technology, and innovation.

He affirmed that Technion stands ready to expand international cooperation through student and lecturer exchange programmes, postgraduate scholarships, joint research projects, and startup ecosystem connections.

Trung applauded Technion’s academic reputation and emphasised that Việt Nam's growing demand for high-quality human resources – especially in key fields such as high technology, AI, semiconductor, biomedicine, and digital transformation – offers many opportunities for practical cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomat suggested Technion support Việt Nam in accessing advanced training models, and expand collaborative programmes suited to the conditions and demand of Vietnamese universities. He also called on the Israeli university to consider cooperation and share water management and flood control technologies with Việt Nam.

A representative from the embassy’s science and technology division proposed Technion set up partnerships with Vietnamese institutes, universities, or tech companies to train human resources, conduct scientific research, and transfer technology in its strong areas of AI, automation, quantum technology, and nanomaterials; health care, focusing on cancer diagnostics and treatment, and gene therapy; and sustainable development, including renewable energy, water treatment, and carbon emission reduction solutions.

Founded in Haifa in 1912, Technion is Israel’s oldest and most prestigious technical – technological university. Known as the “cradle” of Israel’s hi-tech sector, it has trained numerous scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, and over 3,000 experts, contributing to the Middle East country’s globally renowned innovation ecosystem.

Technion currently has 18 faculties and 60 research centres, with over 15,000 students, including more than 1,000 international students. It consistently ranks among the world’s top universities in engineering, computer science, and technology, and boasts leading research institutes in AI, robotics, advanced materials, nanotechnology, and biomedicine. — VNA/VNS