Việt Nam chairs African Regional Consultation for 2026 NPT Review Conference

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations and President-designate of the 11th Review Conference (RevCon11) of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), chaired a regional consultation for African member states from November 20–22, in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

The event, chaired by Việt Nam in coordination with the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the European Union (EU), brought together nearly 50 delegates representing 30 countries and regional and international organisations in Africa. Following the Asia–Pacific Regional Consultation held in October in Hà Nội, this was the second in a series of regional consultations organised by Việt Nam from now until the 2026 Review Conference.

The consultations aim to create a platform for NPT member states in each region to discuss and share their positions, priorities, and concerns related to the NPT review process. These discussions will help Việt Nam, in its capacity as Chair of the Review Conference, along with the Conference Secretariat, better understand the positions, views, experiences, and best practices of member states, thereby providing the basis for effective preparation and contributing to a successful Review Conference.

Việt shared his assessments of the current complex context, the importance and necessity of strengthening the NPT review process, as well as the priorities and activities that Việt Nam will promote in its capacity as Chair. He reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the chairmanship role in a transparent, balanced, and inclusive manner, and emphasised that he will make every effort to listen to, record, and fully reflect the legitimate concerns and interests of all NPT member states. The diplomat called on African countries to uphold their roles and voices, support, and work together to advance common priorities to ensure the success of the conference.

At the consultation, delegates offered specific proposals across seven thematic sessions focused on various aspects of the review process. They appreciated, expressed confidence in, and supported Việt Nam’s role as Chair, particularly its strong efforts in conducting extensive and comprehensive consultations across regions, including Africa.

They also shared national and regional concerns and priorities across all three pillars of the NPT - disarmament, non-proliferation, and especially the desire to strongly promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy. They emphasised the need to ensure the rights, equitable and equal access of African and developing countries in this field, and called for greater regional unity and a unified voice to advance a positive review process outcome, highlighting Africa’s role as the world’s largest “Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.” —VNA/VNS