RoK National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Bình, highlights expanding cooperation

NINH BÌNH — Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Woo Won Shik and his spouse Shin Kyunghye visited Ninh Bình province on November 22, as part of their three-day official visit to Việt Nam.

Receiving the Korean guests, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Đặng Xuân Phong briefed them on the province’s development orientation. He said that between 2025 and 2030, Ninh Bình aims to fully leverage its potential and advantages to achieve breakthrough growth under a new development model. The RoK has remained one of Ninh Bình’s major investment partners, with 218 projects worth 2.69 billion USD, accounting for nearly 18.76 per cent of total FDI in the province.

In terms of external relations, Ninh Bình has established bilateral cooperation with several Korean localities, including Asan city, Gyeonggi province, Jecheon city and Dongducheon city. These partnerships, he noted, have created an important foundation for increased exchanges and cooperation across multiple sectors.

Phong highlighted the province’s cooperation with Asan city in the training programme on high-tech agricultural development, which has helped local officials, businesses, and farmers improve their awareness, management capacity, and production skills.

He noted that Ninh Bình has welcomed three Korean delegations led by a National Assembly Speaker over the past five years. These visits, he said, have strengthened Ninh Bình’s profile in Việt Nam–RoK relations and opened up new opportunities for deeper cooperation in various fields. He expressed hope that the RoK would continue to support the province in attracting Korean investment in high-tech industries, green manufacturing, tourism and culture.

For his part, Speaker Woo emphasised that the province enjoys close ties with the RoK through its partnerships with various Korean localities. Ninh Bình plays an important role in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Woo noted that Ninh Bình has successfully attracted many Korean investors, contributing to the development of key industrial products, including automotive supporting industries. Hyundai Thành Công Vietnam Auto Manufacturing Corporation - a member of Thành Công Group - stands as a prime example of the two sides’ successful collaboration. He pledged to encourage more Korean businesses to invest in the province.

He also expressed his hope that Korean enterprises operating in Ninh Bình will continue to receive strong support and favourable conditions from local authorities. Woo proposed that the province further strengthen consular cooperation to protect the legitimate rights and ensure the safety and convenience of Korean tourists visiting Ninh Bình. He also encouraged expanded people-to-people and cultural exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

On this occasion, Speaker Woo and his entourage visited Hyundai Thành Công Vietnam Auto Manufacturing Corporation at Gián Khẩu industrial park and the Tràng An Ecotourism Complex. — VNS