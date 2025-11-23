Vietnamese PM meets UN Secretary-General, Australian counterpart on G20 Summit sidelines

JOHANNESBURG — Within the framework of his working trip to attend the G20 Summit and conduct bilateral activities in South Africa, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held meetings with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday afternoon (local time).

Meeting the UN Secretary-General, PM Chính expressed his support for the UN chief's views and approach at this year’s G20 discussions, particularly regarding reform of the international financial system, green transition, and narrowing development gaps. He also appreciated the Secretary-General’s efforts in ensuring that the G20 remains aligned with UN goals and supports developing countries in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Secretary-General Guterres once again thanked and congratulated Việt Nam on successfully hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), affirming the fact the country was invited to attend the G20 Summit for two consecutive years strongly reaffirms partners’ high recognition and appreciation of its growing reputation, position, and role in global affairs.

He showed his deep sympathy to the Government and people of Việt Nam for the damage caused by storms and floods, adding that relevant UN agencies will support the country in overcoming the consequences of the floods.

The Secretary-General also affirmed that the UN will continue to stand with Việt Nam in its new stage of development, particularly in supporting climate change response and the implementation of the SGDs.

At the meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, PM Chính expressed his sincere thanks to the Australian Government for providing more than AUD3 million (over US$1.93 million) in humanitarian assistance to help Việt Nam overcome the consequences of recent storms and floods.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia, and proposed the two sides continue to effectively implement the Action Programme for this partnership framework, and regularly organise dialogue and consultation mechanisms, thereby helping to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen political trust.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested Australia actively discuss measures to further increase two-way trade and soon achieve the goal of $20 billion, particularly by opening markets and facilitating the export of goods from both sides into each other’s market. He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s desire to promote cooperation pillars in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, AI training, green technology, as well as cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

For his part, PM Albanese affirmed his special affection for Việt Nam and expressed his sympathy for the great losses the country has suffered due to recent natural disasters and floods in the central localities. He expressed his confidence that Việt Nam is a resilient nation and that the Vietnamese people will surely overcome and recover from the consequences of these natural disasters soon.

The PM noted that Australia has also experienced major natural disasters such as cyclones. For this reason, he stressed that the two countries need to further strengthen cooperation in responding to climate change, while hoping that Việt Nam will continue to join hands and contribute to international efforts to respond to climate change.

Sharing PM Chính’s vision for the development of science–technology, innovation, and digital transformation, PM Albanese expressed his desire for the two sides to make breakthroughs in cooperation in these fields, especially in training human resources and developing biomedical technology.

He affirmed that Australia always prioritises its relationship with Việt Nam and regards the country as a leading partner in Southeast Asia. He emphasised that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened a new chapter in the relationship between the two countries.

PM Albanese also pledged that Australia will continue to prioritise official development assistance (ODA) for Việt Nam, particularly in areas where Việt Nam has demand, such as climate change adaptation, energy transition, digital transformation, and circular economy.

Being impressed by Việt Nam’s rising position and growing role, the Australian leader affirmed his support for the country’s successful assumption of the rotating Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026, as well as his backing for Việt Nam in successfully hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027. — VNA/VNS