Việt Nam raises proposals to boost inter-regional cooperation at IPMF-4

BRUSSELS — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng set forth major orientations to strengthen inter-regional cooperation while attending the fourth Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (IPMF-4), organised by the European Union in Brussels on November 20–21.

They include promoting green finance and international preferential mechanisms; enhancing technical cooperation and experience-sharing; improving resilience to climate change and natural disasters; stepping up marine resources research and monitoring; and supporting Việt Nam in developing a sustainable fisheries sector.

Addressing the gathering of 64 foreign ministers and heads of delegation from EU member states and Indo-Pacific countries, the Deputy Minister also shared updates on the severe storms and flooding in Việt Nam, receiving sympathy and support from participants.

During the session on sustainable development, Hằng underscored the growing severity of non-traditional security challenges such as natural disasters and climate change. She affirmed that the green transition is an irreversible strategic trend for all nations, stressing that no country can tackle global challenges alone and that international cooperation remains essential.

On the sidelines of the forum, Vice President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU foreign ministers held a roundtable with ASEAN partners to review the ASEAN–EU Strategic Partnership and discuss future directions ahead of the 50th anniversary of EU–ASEAN ties (1977–2027).

Hằng emphasised that strengthening strategic resilience is vital for both ASEAN and the EU to ensure stability, maintain growth and mitigate external shocks. She called for enhanced coordination between sectoral mechanisms on energy, the digital economy, the environment and disaster response; deeper business-to-business cooperation; expanded innovation; and stronger value-chain linkages. Việt Nam also asked the EU to continue supporting ASEAN in key areas such as renewable energy, cybersecurity, maritime security and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

While in Brussels, the Deputy Minister held bilateral meetings with Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service; Veronika Musilova, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council; Gordan Grlic Radman, Croatia’s Foreign Minister; Ana Isabel Xavier, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation; and Vidmantas Verbickas, Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs. She also met leaders of delegations from Europe, ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific.

At these meetings, Hằng reaffirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the EU and its member states as the two sides mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. She called for close coordination to upgrade Việt Nam–EU relations, prepare high-level visits, expand cooperation in traditional areas such as trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, and deepen collaboration in emerging fields including science and technology, the blue economy, energy transition and sustainable development. She highlighted programmes such as Erasmus, Horizon Europe and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

She also urged the EU to complete the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and to take into account Việt Nam’s progress in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

EU leaders and representatives praised Việt Nam’s active engagement at IPMF-4 and welcomed the Vietnamese diplomat’s proposals. They stressed that this is the right time to elevate Việt Nam–EU ties and promote cooperation in digital transformation, green transition, science and technology, as well as trade and investment. The EU pledged to consider Việt Nam’s proposals regarding EVIPA and IUU positively and expressed support for the country’s stronger participation in multilateral mechanisms, including the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). — VNS