France’s Cergy city helps Huế overcome flood aftermaths

PARIS — As Huế City and other central localities of Việt Nam are suffering severe consequences from the most serious natural disasters in many years, the cooperative relationship between Huế and France’s Cergy city has become an important source of support.

From local authorities and cultural–social organisations to the Vietnamese community in France, all have taken coordinated action to promptly help the former imperial capital of Việt Nam overcome its difficulties.

This year, the “Festival of Solidarity” (Festival de la Solidarité), which has been held regularly for the past 25 years to promote peace, friendship, and cultural diversity, took place as Huế – Cergy’s sister city since 2018 – is grappling with the heavy aftermaths of floods.

Moussa Diarra, Cergy Deputy Mayor for International Cooperation, said that a support package of EUR 25,000 (US$28,810) for Huế will be submitted to the City Council next December, and the Mayor has also sent a letter expressing solidarity to the leaders of Huế city.

He shared that a delegation of Cergy will also travel to Huế on December 5 to work directly, discuss and agree on the projects that need support.

Not only the Cergy authorities, but the Vietnamese community there also quickly took action upon hearing that Huế and many central localities were affected by natural disasters.

Đặng Thị Phương Thảo, chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Cergy, said that the community always stands with the homeland, sharing that they have met with the Cergy authorities to prepare support for purchasing seeds, livestock, aquaculture, and agricultural products – the things that the people of Huế need at this moment. — VNA/VNS