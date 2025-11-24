Draft revised Press Law broadens online scope

HÀ NỘI — The draft revised Law on the Press sets out new rules for press agencies' operations in cyberspace, requiring all online activities to comply with press legislation, cybersecurity standards, each outlet’s editorial mandate, and relevant international commitments.

During its ongoing 10th session on Monday, the National Assembly (NA) examined the draft amended law, which classifies digital content channels run by press agencies as journalistic products and requires those agencies to notify the press management authority when launching such channels.

The draft introduces four key policy groups: strengthening state management of press activities, enhancing the quality of journalists and press leaders, fostering the development of the press economy, and regulating online press operations.

The bill affirms citizens’ rights to freedom of the press and freedom of expression in the press, reinforces professional obligations and ethics, and adds provisions on operational models while expanding the scope of activities in the digital environment.

It also proposes mechanisms and policies to support press development and a press economy, aligning with broader efforts to streamline the political system and meet communication demand in the new era.

Principles for press development are further supplemented to emphasise social responsibility and ethical duties, prevent commercialisation, and maintain the press’s role in shaping public opinions.

Proposed new revenue sources include the sale of viewing and listening rights to journalistic works, licensing for the use and exploitation of such works, partnerships in press activities, payments for delivering public services assigned by state authorities, and fees for publishing scientific research papers to support peer review and quality improvement.

The NA will also deliberate a draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Intellectual Property the same day.— VNA/VNS