Thailand sets 47% emissions-cut target by 2035 at COP30

HÀ NỘI — Thailand announced at COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, that it intends to cut national greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent by 2035.

The statement, delivered by Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Phattharanan Thongpraphan, outlined Thailand’s updated NDC 3.0 target to reduce net emissions to 152 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent and align the country with the global effort to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Thai delegation stressed that Thailand remains highly vulnerable to climate impacts and called for progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Officials said the GGA indicators should support both national planning and global implementation to strengthen resilience for communities facing increasing environmental risks.

Thailand is also advancing preparations for carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Efforts are underway to ensure that cooperative approaches meet high standards of integrity and transparency, with fair benefit-sharing across sectors.

A major step will be the Climate Change Act, which will create a Climate Fund and introduce a carbon-pricing system to drive nationwide participation.

Thai officials added that improving data quality and strengthening systems for tracking emission reductions are essential for building trust in international cooperation.

They said robust monitoring will be critical to ensuring that carbon markets produce verifiable, lasting reductions.

The delegation said decisions from COP 30 could help accelerate global climate action during a crucial decade and affirmed Thailand’s readiness to work with all parties to advance climate action and support long-term transitions in line with the Paris Agreement.— VNA/VNS