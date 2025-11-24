Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thailand sets 47% emissions-cut target by 2035 at COP30

November 24, 2025 - 10:30
The Thai delegation at COP 30 in Belém, Brazilstressed that Thailand remains highly vulnerable to climate impacts and called for progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).
Thailand's delegation at COP 30 in Belém, Brazil.— Photo The Nation/ANN

HÀ NỘI — Thailand announced at COP 30 in Belém, Brazil, that it intends to cut national greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent by 2035.

The statement, delivered by Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Phattharanan Thongpraphan, outlined Thailand’s updated NDC 3.0 target to reduce net emissions to 152 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent and align the country with the global effort to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The Thai delegation stressed that Thailand remains highly vulnerable to climate impacts and called for progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA).

Officials said the GGA indicators should support both national planning and global implementation to strengthen resilience for communities facing increasing environmental risks.

Thailand is also advancing preparations for carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Efforts are underway to ensure that cooperative approaches meet high standards of integrity and transparency, with fair benefit-sharing across sectors.

A major step will be the Climate Change Act, which will create a Climate Fund and introduce a carbon-pricing system to drive nationwide participation.

Thai officials added that improving data quality and strengthening systems for tracking emission reductions are essential for building trust in international cooperation.

They said robust monitoring will be critical to ensuring that carbon markets produce verifiable, lasting reductions.

The delegation said decisions from COP 30 could help accelerate global climate action during a crucial decade and affirmed Thailand’s readiness to work with all parties to advance climate action and support long-term transitions in line with the Paris Agreement.— VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

World

Malaysia plans to develop nuclear energy

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said the initiative forms part of Malaysia's long-term commitment to strengthening energy security and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
World

Philippine President Marcos approves 1-year state of national calamity

The declaration will hasten rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, including the facilitation of international humanitarian assistance. It will also authorise the imposition of a price freeze on basic and prime commodities, the granting of no-interest calamity loans, among others.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom