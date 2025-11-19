Politics & Law
Home World

Thai Prime Minister pledges urgent action to safeguard tourism standing

November 19, 2025 - 23:23
Four key proposals were put forward including a global safety campaign to rebuild confidence; stronger fare incentives for domestic and international flights; tourism-stimulating tax measures; and proactive communication to protect the country’s reputation.
Pattaya City, Thailand. — VNS Photo

BANGKOK — Tourism leaders warn Thailand risks falling from a top global destination to just one of many choices, with PM Anutin Charnvirakul pledging strong government support and fast-track measures.

A delegation representing five major tourism associations met PM Anutin on November 18 to present urgent recovery measures for Thailand’s tourism industry in 2025, amid signs of a regional slowdown. Several Asian and ASEAN markets are experiencing declining outbound travel, and foreign arrivals to Thailand could drop by around 7 per cent next year compared with 2024, The Nation reported.

The delegation, comprising the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), Thai Hotels Association (THA) and the Airlines Association of Thailand (AAT), proposed immediate three-month measures focused on boosting safety, restoring confidence, and countering negative social-media sentiment.

Four key proposals were put forward including a global safety campaign to rebuild confidence; stronger fare incentives for domestic and international flights; tourism-stimulating tax measures; and proactive communication to protect the country’s reputation.

For the medium and long term, the private sector urged the National Tourism Policy Committee to advance six main priorities: reform tourism laws; raise national service standards; improve infrastructure, especially in secondary cities; promote investment in new, world-class tourism products; build a fresh and attractive brand identity for Thailand; and strengthen competitiveness through sustainable development.

The private sector warned that without timely government action, Thailand risks being downgraded from a “top destination” to merely “one of many options” in travelers’ choices.

PM Anutin reassured the associations that tourism remains a government priority. He noted that his recent visit to China opened new opportunities through government-to-government dialogue (G2G) and created space for the private sector to negotiate ways to boost tourism between the two countries.

The Thai leader added that if the Chinese Premier visits Thailand for deeper bilateral talks, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) could propose a Tourism Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen long-term cooperation and promote sustainable tourism between the two nations. — VNA/VNS

