Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thai military withdraws artillery from Cambodian border under ASEAN observation

November 10, 2025 - 09:47
All four artillery systems were safely moved from their forward positions along the frontier and consolidated at their final destination at the Surathamphithak Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, a maintenance base in Nakhon Ratchasima.
The withdrawal was monitored and verified by the ASEAN Observer Team – Thailand (AOT-TH) to ensure compliance with bilateral agreements. — Photo The Nation/ANN

BANGKOK — The Thai military has successfully withdrawn long-range artillery assets from its border with Cambodia under the scrutiny of the ASEAN Observer Team–Thailand (AOT–TH), confirming a commitment to bilateral security agreements.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, saw the repositioning of four SR4 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) from the 2nd Army Area, in line with the established framework for border security cooperation between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

The withdrawal involved two separate movements:

Two SR4 MLRS were transported from the Trakat Sub-district Administrative Organisation (SAO) in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.

A further two systems were moved from the Phanom Dong Rak District Office in Surin Province.

All four artillery systems were safely moved from their forward positions along the frontier and consolidated at their final destination: the Ordnance Equipment Maintenance and Repair Centre at Surathamphithak Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The AOT-TH mission inspected all four rocket systems upon their arrival at the Maintenance Centre, specifically at the Military Vehicle Repair and Maintenance Factory within the compound.

The inspection was carried out to confirm that the asset withdrawal was executed precisely according to the mutually agreed-upon procedures between Thailand and Cambodia.

Senior Thai military officials overseeing the operation and welcoming the ASEAN team included Maj Gen Kheeti Pimwong, Commander of the Ordnance Equipment Maintenance and Repair Centre, Army Ordnance Department, and Colonel Arm Yossoonthorn, Deputy Chief of Staff of the 2nd Army Area. — The Nation/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

Rise in children at risk in Malaysia

In its latest Children Statistics 2025 report, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said cases involving children requiring care and protection increased by 12.7 per cent to 9,624 in 2024, compared with the previous year.
World

Indonesia takes urgent action to protect rare dolphins

Indonesia’s government is stepping up efforts to protect the Mahakam dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), a freshwater species endemic to the Mahakam River in East Kalimantan that is on the brink of extinction, with only about sixty-four individuals remaining, including two newborns.
World

Malaysia hands ASEAN chairmanship baton to the Philippines

In his closing remarks, Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim said it was a privilege to host leaders in Kuala Lumpur, describing the experience as illuminating. He also extended his gratitude to the people of Malaysia for making Malaysia's chairmanship a success.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom