Thai military withdraws artillery from Cambodian border under ASEAN observation

BANGKOK — The Thai military has successfully withdrawn long-range artillery assets from its border with Cambodia under the scrutiny of the ASEAN Observer Team–Thailand (AOT–TH), confirming a commitment to bilateral security agreements.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, saw the repositioning of four SR4 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) from the 2nd Army Area, in line with the established framework for border security cooperation between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

The withdrawal involved two separate movements:

Two SR4 MLRS were transported from the Trakat Sub-district Administrative Organisation (SAO) in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province.

A further two systems were moved from the Phanom Dong Rak District Office in Surin Province.

All four artillery systems were safely moved from their forward positions along the frontier and consolidated at their final destination: the Ordnance Equipment Maintenance and Repair Centre at Surathamphithak Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The AOT-TH mission inspected all four rocket systems upon their arrival at the Maintenance Centre, specifically at the Military Vehicle Repair and Maintenance Factory within the compound.

The inspection was carried out to confirm that the asset withdrawal was executed precisely according to the mutually agreed-upon procedures between Thailand and Cambodia.

Senior Thai military officials overseeing the operation and welcoming the ASEAN team included Maj Gen Kheeti Pimwong, Commander of the Ordnance Equipment Maintenance and Repair Centre, Army Ordnance Department, and Colonel Arm Yossoonthorn, Deputy Chief of Staff of the 2nd Army Area. — The Nation/ANN