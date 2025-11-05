Philippines, UAE have reportedly applied to join Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership

TOKYO – The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates have applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), sources said.

According to the Japanese government, they applied for membership to the global free trade framework, which includes Japan and Australia, in August.

The membership requires the approval of all 12 member states in the framework, and the matter is expected to be discussed at their ministerial meeting scheduled for November.

The CPTPP requires its member states to eliminate nearly 100% of tariffs and has a set of rules regarding services, investment and intellectual property protection, among other areas. A Japanese government source close to the negotiations said the two nations are welcomed to join the CPTPP as long as they comply with the rules.

The trade agreement went into force in 2018, and Britain became the CPTPP’s 12th member in 2024.

The framework is currently negotiating with Costa Rica on joining, while China, Taiwan, Indonesia and Ukraine, among other places, have filed applications to join.

Amid concerns over shrinking global trade because of the high tariffs of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, frameworks to expand free trade like the CPTPP are attracting renewed attention. (ANN/THE JAPAN NEWS)