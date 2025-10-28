Fire breaks out at Marina Bay Sands, no injuries reported

Coast Guard Region 3 launches peak campaign against IUU fishing
|Smoke is seen at the Marina Bay Sands rooftop on Tuesday. — Photo straitstimes.com
SINGAPORE — A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday, likely due to welding works.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 3.40pm.
The fire involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor of MBS Hotel Tower 3, and was extinguished by MBS staff using a hose reel before SCDF’s arrival.
There were no reported injuries.
A spokesperson for MBS said the fire was a small one and occurred in a location not accessible by guests.
“We are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident,” the spokesperson added.
Business operations were not impacted, MBS said. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN