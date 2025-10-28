Politics & Law
Fire breaks out at Marina Bay Sands, no injuries reported

October 28, 2025 - 22:10
The fire occurred in a location not accessible by guests.
Smoke is seen at the Marina Bay Sands rooftop on Tuesday. — Photo straitstimes.com

SINGAPORE — A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday, likely due to welding works.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 3.40pm.

The fire involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor of MBS Hotel Tower 3, and was extinguished by MBS staff using a hose reel before SCDF’s arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for MBS said the fire was a small one and occurred in a location not accessible by guests.

“We are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident,” the spokesperson added.

Business operations were not impacted, MBS said. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

