ASEAN Summit 47: Strengthening efforts to tackle transnational crime

KUALA LUMPUR – ASEAN has adopted more innovative approaches to address the growing nexus between transnational crime, money laundering, and sophisticated cyber-enabled offences, including online scams, Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

Speaking at the opening of the 30th ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, Minister Mohamad stated that ASEAN has established the Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) Working Group on Money Laundering. The working group aims to strengthen regional coordination in combating cross-border financial crimes and cyber-driven criminal networks.

He noted that complex security-related issues were increasingly affecting the fabric of societies, threatening public safety, and posing direct risks to economic resilience and national security, underscoring the need for stronger cooperation, coordination, and regional efforts to counter transnational crime.

Malaysia called on ASEAN member states to strengthen collective action to preserve regional peace and stability as the bloc transitions from the APSC Blueprint 2025 to the APSC 2045.

The minister underscored ASEAN’s substantial progress in defence cooperation, citing the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus as key platforms that drive joint exercises and broaden collaboration into emerging areas such as cyber, maritime and health security.

Defence ministers have also agreed to advance cooperation on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence, including raising awareness of its security implications and promoting its responsible and ethical use in military applications.

On human rights, Mohamad commended the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) for championing the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment.

He revealed that the long-anticipated ASEAN Extradition Treaty is now in its final stage and is expected to be signed next month, which will enhance regional coordination in prosecution and efforts to combat transnational crimes.

As ASEAN navigates an increasingly complex security landscape shaped by intensifying geopolitical and geoeconomic competition, Malaysia urged the bloc to remain united, consistent, and forward-looking in its collective actions to safeguard peace and stability.

Held ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit, the APSC serves as one of the three main pillars of the ASEAN Community, alongside the Economic Community (AEC) and the Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC). VNA/VNS