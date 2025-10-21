New Japanese PM chooses ASEAN for first overseas diplomatic trip

HÀ NỘI — Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is arranging to make her diplomatic debut at Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related meetings this weekend, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing government sources on October 21.

Takaichi, Japan's first female leader, plans to meet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also ASEAN chair, in bilateral talks. She is expected to announce the provision of defence equipment to Malaysia under the Official Security Assistance framework, according to the sources.

She is also arranging a summit meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines during her trip to Malaysia.

On the multilateral side, she plans to take part in the Japan-ASEAN summit and a summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonisation cooperation framework launched by Japan.

The Japanese government places high importance on relations with nations in Southeast Asia, where key sea lanes are located and economic growth continues. Japan wants to promote a free and open international order based on the rule of law with ASEAN nations, the sources said.

Takaichi is likely to return home following the three-day ASEAN events to meet US President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Japan on October 27 as part of an Asian tour. The new PM is also scheduled to attend a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which will begin on October 31 in the Republic of Korea. — VNS