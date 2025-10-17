Politics & Law
Home World

Cambodia arrests nearly 3,500 suspects in crackdown on online scams

October 17, 2025 - 12:00
The arrested suspects include nationals from 20 countries.

 

Illustrative image. Source: https://news.emory.edu/

HÀ NỘI – The Cambodian Task Force Against Online Scams said authorities had detained 3,455 individuals since operations began on June 27.

According to a statement released on October 15, raids targeted 92 sites across 18 cities and provinces out of the country’s total 25. The arrested suspects include nationals from 20 countries.

Dozens of alleged ringleaders have already been sent to court for prosecution, while most of the remaining foreign suspects are being deported to their home countries.

This large-scale operation marks an unprecedented step by Cambodia to dismantle high-tech fraud networks, aiming to preserve public security, order, and social safety. VNA/VNS

