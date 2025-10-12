Bangkok named Asia’s best holiday destination for 2025

BANGKOK — Bangkok has been ranked as the best city to visit in Asia for 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, a leading digital travel magazine, based on the opinions of hundreds of thousands of travellers and readers worldwide.

The city received the highest votes in the “Best Holiday Destination in Asia” category, retaining its top position for the second consecutive year.

Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”

The city's dominance stems from several compelling factors. Bangkok has emerged as a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering everything from legendary street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants and panoramic 360-degree rooftop bars. Its cultural and heritage sites, including the iconic Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Arun, and Wat Pho temples, remain major attractions to international tourists

Additionally, from luxury malls in the city centre to the Chatuchak weekend market, Bangkok caters to every type of shopper. Affordability and friendliness also play a key role, as Bangkok remains an accessible living cost destination where welcoming smiles continue to charm travellers.

In the Smart Travel Asia 2025 rankings, Bali (Indonesia) and Tokyo (Japan) shared second place behind Bangkok, while Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Luang Prabang (Laos) tied for fourth. Thailand further strengthened its tourism appeal with Chiang Mai placing third and Phuket sharing fifth place with Hong Kong (China).

Having the three cities, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, in the top 10 highlights the diversity and appeal of Thailand’s tourism offerings for travellers worldwide. — VNA/VNS