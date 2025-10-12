Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Bangkok named Asia’s best holiday destination for 2025

October 12, 2025 - 20:38
Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”
Bangkok City, Thailand. — VNS Photo Trọng Kiên

BANGKOK — Bangkok has been ranked as the best city to visit in Asia for 2025 by Smart Travel Asia, a leading digital travel magazine, based on the opinions of hundreds of thousands of travellers and readers worldwide.

The city received the highest votes in the “Best Holiday Destination in Asia” category, retaining its top position for the second consecutive year.

Smart Travel Asia highlighted Bangkok’s strengths as its 24-hour vibrancy and diverse experiences, including food, culture, shopping, and the friendliness of its people, describing it as a “city full of energy and colour, day and night.”

The city's dominance stems from several compelling factors. Bangkok has emerged as a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering everything from legendary street food stalls to Michelin-starred restaurants and panoramic 360-degree rooftop bars. Its cultural and heritage sites, including the iconic Wat Phra Kaew, Wat Arun, and Wat Pho temples, remain major attractions to international tourists

Additionally, from luxury malls in the city centre to the Chatuchak weekend market, Bangkok caters to every type of shopper. Affordability and friendliness also play a key role, as Bangkok remains an accessible living cost destination where welcoming smiles continue to charm travellers.

In the Smart Travel Asia 2025 rankings, Bali (Indonesia) and Tokyo (Japan) shared second place behind Bangkok, while Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Luang Prabang (Laos) tied for fourth. Thailand further strengthened its tourism appeal with Chiang Mai placing third and Phuket sharing fifth place with Hong Kong (China).

Having the three cities, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, in the top 10 highlights the diversity and appeal of Thailand’s tourism offerings for travellers worldwide. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

World

China–Russia ties stronger on visa-free policy

The trial visa-free policy for Russian ordinary passport holders runs until September 14, 2026, allowing stays of up to 30 days for purposes such as business travel, tourism, as well as private visits, people-to-people exchanges, or transit.
World

PM Kim calls for Asian trade unity amid global uncertainty

Seoul is also considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. “If Korea joins CPTPP, I believe Asian nations including Korea and Japan will be better positioned to jointly respond to the transformation of the trade order and to complex crises,” he said.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom