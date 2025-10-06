Indonesia promotes model of healthy, waste-free marine ecosystem

JAKARTA — In an effort to realise the “blue economy” strategy, Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is strengthening cross-sector collaboration to prevent waste from leaking into the sea and to build a healthy, waste-free marine ecosystem in the Anambas Islands District, Riau Islands province.

This is considered a pilot model that can be replicated nationwide.

KKP’s Director of Coastal and Small Islands Affairs, Ahmad Aris, said the Laut Sehat Bebas Sampah (Sebasah) programme is designed to foster collective community awareness on controlling waste from three main sources, namely rivers, ports, and the coasts of small islands.

To achieve this, KKP is working with conservation stakeholders, including Raja Ali Haji Maritime University, Jaga Mangkai Foundation, and the Anambas Foundation. The collaboration includes awareness campaigns, waste management initiatives, and reduction activities in Keramut village, one of Anambas district’s conservation villages.

Keramut Village Head, Markos, said that waste management has long been a challenge for local residents. However, the programme has empowered the community to better manage waste and turn it into useful resources. Currently, 32 villages in the area have applied models such as mobile waste banks and waste compactors, bringing practical results.

Jaga Mangkai Foundation representative Murwanto emphasised that community participation is the decisive factor. According to him, change must start from the people, with collective awareness, Anambas can become a model of clean and sustainable marine protected areas.

A report from the National Marine Conservation Area Office (LKKPN) Pekanbaru showed that the initiative had successfully prevented 407.1kg of waste from leaking into the sea while increasing public awareness of marine cleanliness. — VNA/VNS