6.9-magnitude quake kills 26, damages heritage churches in Philippines’ Cebu

MANILA — A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck off Cebu on Tuesday night, killing at least 22 people, damaging heritage churches and other structures, and knocking out power in parts of the central Philippines, authorities said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.7 before upgrading it to 6.9. It occurred at 9.59pm, with the epicenter located 21km northeast of Bogo City, Cebu, at a shallow depth of 5km. The US Geological Survey initially recorded a magnitude 7.0 before revising it downward.

Phivolcs warned of a possible “minor sea-level disturbance” and urged residents of Leyte, Cebu, and Biliran to stay away from the coast. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami threat.

Fatality in San Remigio

Authorities on Wednesday said the death toll has risen to at least 26, with more fatalities feared as rescue operations continue.

According to the Cebu provincial government, nine of the fatalities were from Bogo City, near the epicentre. Other casualties included three Philippine Coast Guard personnel, a firefighter, and a child in San Remigio town, who was killed when a wall collapsed while the victim was asleep. Deaths were also recorded in neighboring Medellin.

Police Captain Jan Elcid Layug of the San Remigio Municipal Police Station earlier confirmed “significant damage” in the town.

“All of San Remigio has sustained quite a lot of damage, but the child I mentioned as a casualty was in Barangay Looc, reportedly asleep when a wall collapsed on him,” he said.

Officials warned the number of fatalities could rise as responders continue search and rescue operations in northern Cebu, which bore the brunt of the quake.

Heritage churches damaged

Several heritage churches in northern Cebu sustained significant damage.

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town partially collapsed, parishioners announced on social media.

On Bantayan Island, videos taken by residents showed the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol swaying during the quake, with lights and parts of its facade crumbling.

In Bantayan town proper, resident Martham Pacilan said he was near the church when he saw rocks falling. “I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure. Luckily no one got hurt,” he told AFP.

Residents recall strong shaking

“We felt the shake here in our station, it was so strong. We saw our locker moving from left to right, we felt slightly dizzy for a while but we are all fine now,” firefighter Joey Leeguid of San Fernando, Cebu, told AFP.

Another Bantayan resident, 65-year-old carer Agnes Merza, said her kitchen tiles cracked. “It felt as though we would all fall down. The neighbors all ran out of their homes. My two teenage assistants hid under a table because that’s what they were taught in the boy scouts,” she said.

Provincial response, power outages

The Cebu provincial government reported that a commercial building and a school in Bantayan collapsed, while several village roads sustained damage. Authorities noted the late hour may have spared lives, as many buildings were likely unoccupied.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said the quake tripped power lines, causing outages across Cebu and nearby islands. Assessments are ongoing.

In a live video message, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro urged residents to “stay calm and move to open areas; keep away from walls or structures that may collapse and stay alert for aftershocks.” She said the provincial government was coordinating with local officials to assess the situation.

Hospitals, relief, and aftershocks

Social media posts showed the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City crowded with patients and quake victims inside and outside its grounds.

The Capitol dispatched medical teams and called for volunteers to augment hospital staff. Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who is expected to visit Bogo City, said Malacañang has pledged to send relief aid.

Phivolcs reported at least 282 aftershocks recorded as of Wednesday.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and further reports of damage are expected.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. While most tremors are too weak to be felt, strong and destructive quakes strike without warning. — PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ANN