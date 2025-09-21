Thailand's tourism authority unveils AI-driven strategy to elevate tourism

BANGKOK — Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), has announced a major push to raise Thai tourism to international standards through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI).

The strategy, part of TAT’s “seamless travel” initiative, aims to connect global travellers with Thai culture and experiences in new ways.

According to SiteMinder’s Changing Traveller Report 2025, AI has become a central tool reshaping travel behaviour worldwide.

Some 78 per cent of global tourists now embrace AI for research, planning and booking accommodation, while as many as 98 per cent of Thai consumers indicate they are ready to use AI in daily life and work.

Thailand, Thapanee said, is well-prepared to meet these shifts, with its diverse destinations, service capacity and strong IT infrastructure.

This positions the country as a magnet for tech-savvy travellers, particularly digital nomads, who increasingly blend work and leisure.

The report also found that 68 per cent of travellers plan to work while on their next trip, in line with the “Everything Traveller” concept that views tourism as an integration of work, lifestyle and technology.

To meet this demand, TAT is launching the Amazing Thailand Travel Guide GPTs under the theme AI Is the Goal Supporter, in collaboration with Good Mood Co., Ltd. and Insightist.AI.

The initiative includes an AI-powered Travel Assistant and the “Amazing Thailand” plug-in on OpenAI’s platform, designed to act as a real-time personalised guide for visitors. The system can suggest tailored itineraries, accommodation, restaurants, activities, festivals and local events, based on individual interests.

The project also aims to distribute tourism more evenly by encouraging visits beyond primary cities to secondary destinations and local communities, strengthening sustainable tourism and economic linkages.

Ultimately, TAT’s goal is to position Thailand at the forefront of AI-enabled tourism, delivering personalised travel experiences that go beyond convenience.

“AI will not just simplify travel planning,” Thapanee said, “but will play a key role in creating new value for Thailand’s tourism industry.” — THE NATION/ANN