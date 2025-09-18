Elton John strikes gold in dazzling new documentary

LONDON — Elton John’s glittering story takes centre stage in a new documentary unveiled by the World Gold Council, exploring gold’s enduring influence on culture, creativity and society through his voice and life experiences.

Touched by Gold charts his lifelong connection to the precious metal, granting audiences exclusive access to his personal archive and revealing how gold has inspired his art, music and sense of individuality.

Throughout the film, the legendary musician shares the many deep and personal connections he has forged with gold over the years, offering rare insight into his storied career and achievements. From legendary stage costumes to iconic accessories, his journey is woven with the brilliance of gold as a timeless symbol of his identity and stage persona.

The documentary extends beyond fashion and performance, shining a light on gold’s vital but lesser-known role in modern medicine and science. It reveals how gold is not only symbolic in Elton’s life but also crucial in pacemakers, technology he came to rely on after being fitted with one in 1999.

It also highlights how gold has been harnessed in the development of HIV detection technologies, a cause close to his heart through the work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Founded in 1992, the Foundation has raised more than US$650 million to expand access to health care, combat HIV stigma and help end AIDS.

“From the moment I was presented with my first gold disc in 1970, gold has been there throughout some of my defining moments - my gold awards, the microphones I've used for some of my biggest albums, and even the gold lamè suit I wore on stage at Glastonbury,' said John. "Throughout my career, gold has always had a magic that inspires my music, my style and the way I express myself.

"In Touched by Gold, it was a pleasure to reflect on those joyous moments and share how this wonderous mineral has become such an important part of my career and life.”

Created by the World Gold Council, the documentary shows that gold is more than a precious metal and trusted financial asset. It is both an enduring part of global culture, bridging tradition and progress, and a vital resource through its role in medicine, technology and the advancement of society.

David Tait, Chief Executive Officer of the World Gold Council, said: “The World Gold Council is immensely proud to partner with Elton John on our latest documentary, exploring the untold stories of gold.

"It is my hope that this film will deepen understanding of gold’s critical role in society, not just as a store of value but as a catalyst for innovation, creativity and the positive development of societies and economies. Touched by Gold is a celebration of Elton John’s extraordinary journey and a testament to gold’s everlasting presence at the heart of human progress.”

Touched by Gold premieres worldwide on September 15 on TouchedByGold.com.

The film was directed by Grierson winner and BAFTA-nominated director Toby Trackman and produced by Pioneer Productions. VNS