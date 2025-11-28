Malaysia: Dozens of flights disrupted due to Storm Senyar

KUALA LUMPUR — Twenty-three inbound flights at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) were disrupted from Thursday evening to Friday morning due to Tropical Storm Senyar.

Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Norazman Mahmud said out of the flights,17 affected services were international ones.

Senyar made landfall between the cities of Banting and Port Dickson on Malaysia's west coast along the Strait of Malacca at around 1am on Friday. The Malaysian Meteorological Department warned that although the storm has weakened into a low pressure system, heavy rains will continue in some states until Saturday.

According to the National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC), as of noon on Friday, more than 30,000 people affected by floods have been evacuated to 228 temporary relief centres across nine states. The NDCC also confirmed a total of two deaths due to floods in the state of Kelantan over the past week. — VNA/VNS