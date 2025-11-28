Thailand launches national initiative to end violence against women

BANGKOK — Thailand has recently kicked off its initiative to strengthen efforts to end violence against women.

As reported by the country’s Government Public Relations Department, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the national kick-off event, affirming that guaranteeing women’s safety, protection, and access to appropriate support is one of the Government’s highest priorities.

To reinforce long-term protection, the Thai Government appointed the Ministry of Interior as the central agency overseeing efforts to end violence against women, highlighting its strong presence at the community level.

The PM urged local authorities to work proactively, promote awareness, detect early signs of risk, and prevent violence before it happens, stressing that all communities must ensure a safe environment for women and children.

He instructed the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Police, the Damrongdhama Centre, and local administrative bodies to synchronise their information systems and coordinate to ensure swift, comprehensive, and effective assistance. — VNA/VNS