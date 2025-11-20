Six Mekong countries move to strengthen joint mechanism against telecom crimes

VIENTIANE – Senior security officials from six Lancang-Mekong countries have agreed to strengthen international cooperation to combat telecom fraud.

The moves follows the first Six-Ministerial Meeting held in Vientiane during November 13–15.

The Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Khamking Phuilamanyvong, led the Lao delegation to the meeting, which brought together representatives of China, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar.

It marked an important step in establishing ministerial-level, six-party cooperation to combat international telecom crimes.

During the meeting, delegates focused on forming a coordinated mechanism to prevent, detect and suppress telecom fraud activities that have increasingly affected the region. Discussions focused on regular exchanges of lessons learned, routine assistance through information-sharing and technical expertise, and strengthened collaboration in the investigation of cross-border telecom fraud cases.

Delegates from the six countries contributed to the host’s proposals and shared perspectives on key challenges. They also discussed future cooperation plans and explored ways to overcome existing barriers to joint operations.

The participants emphasised the importance of building an effective, long-term framework to address telecom crimes, which have evolved rapidly and pose a growing threat to national security and public safety.

The meeting underscored the collective aim of making the six Lancang–Mekong countries a model for regional cooperation against telecom fraud.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the chairman urged relevant officials from all the countries to implement agreements reached and translate the meeting’s spirit into concrete action. He stressed that through joint efforts, the forum aims to become an important platform for leaders responsible for anti-telecom fraud operations across countries and international organisations.

The six countries reaffirmed their commitment to jointly establishing, managing and promoting law enforcement cooperation aimed at protecting the people’s security, both within the region and globally. ANN/VIENTIANE TIMES