60% of internet users in Japan not mindful of copyright issues, gov't survey shows

More than 60 per cent of Internet users are not particularly aware about copyright issues when they browse websites or post content on social media, according to a public opinion survey on culture.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs conducted the survey and presented the results at a July panel meeting of the Council for Cultural Affairs.

The fiscal 2024 public opinion survey on culture was conducted from January to February this year, with 25,000 nationwide respondents.

Regarding copyright in the respondents’ cultural and artistic activities, such as appreciating and creating things, 63.1 per cent answered that they do not make a particularly conscious effort regarding copyright. Multiple answers were allowed.

Others answered included respondents who said they “make a conscious effort not to view illegal content such as illicit reproductions” cited by 18.7 per cent, while 13.1 per cent said they “check the rules when using free materials. Those who said they “respect copyright to support my favourite creators” came in at 11.4 per cent.

The answers highlight that the respondents’ interest in copyright is generally low.

The same question has been included in the surveys since fiscal 2021. The percentage of respondents who do not make a conscious effort regarding copyright has been on the rise in the past three years. The rate rose from 54 per cent in fiscal 2022 to 60.2 per cent in fiscal 2023.

“We have continued campaigns to raise people’s awareness about the issue of copyright,” said an official of the agency in charge of the matter.

The official added, “Although we do not know the reason behind the rise of unawareness, it is possible that people are less conscious about copyright because anti-piracy measures have progressed, leading to less illegal content than before and less opportunities to come into contact with illegal content.” — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN