Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

ASEAN to discuss US tariffs in October

September 29, 2025 - 14:44
At the regional level, ASEAN continues to support the rule-based multilateral trading system with the WTO principles as core.

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz said the ASEAN Economic Committee Council (AECC) will convene in late October to discuss the latest issues related to the US’s tariff policy.

According to the official, Malaysia is currently evaluating the impact on its industries following the latest tariff imposition on pharmaceutical products, furniture, automotive and aerospace parts.

Zafrul affirmed that Malaysia’s consistent position is to continue cooperating with the US on tariff issues - a stance similar to that adopted by other ASEAN member states.

At the regional level, ASEAN continues to support the rule-based multilateral trading system with the WTO principles as core, he stressed.

Malaysia is the chair of ASEAN for 2025, and is hosting the ASEAN Summit and related summits under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability". — VNA/VNS

US tariff trade relations interests trade ties

see also

More on this story

World

India is not a "tariff king": expert

​Dr. Mohan Kumar, a former Indian ambassador to France and Bahrain, and general director of the Jadeja Motwani Institute for American Studies at the OP Jindal Global University, shared an opinion piece on India's tariff policies.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom