ASEAN to discuss US tariffs in October

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Zafrul Aziz said the ASEAN Economic Committee Council (AECC) will convene in late October to discuss the latest issues related to the US’s tariff policy.

According to the official, Malaysia is currently evaluating the impact on its industries following the latest tariff imposition on pharmaceutical products, furniture, automotive and aerospace parts.

Zafrul affirmed that Malaysia’s consistent position is to continue cooperating with the US on tariff issues - a stance similar to that adopted by other ASEAN member states.

At the regional level, ASEAN continues to support the rule-based multilateral trading system with the WTO principles as core, he stressed.

Malaysia is the chair of ASEAN for 2025, and is hosting the ASEAN Summit and related summits under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability". — VNA/VNS