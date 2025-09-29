ASEAN observers investigating scene of gunfire near Cambodia-Thailand border

PHNOM PENH — Members of the ASEAN Interim Observers Team (IOT) were visiting Cambodian military positions in Preah Vihear Province on Sunday, just one day after Cambodia claimed Thai forces attacked the positions with mortar and small arms fire.

The Ministry of National Defence coordinated the visit to the An Seh area in Choam Khsan District on September 28.

"The purpose of the visit was to observe, verify and report the situation after the ceasefire came into effect," said ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata.

According to the ministry, the first round of attacks lasted from 11.52am to 12.22am, while a second took place from 12.25pm to 12.46pm.

Socheata said Cambodian forces refrained from returning fire, in strict adherence to the July 28 ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring kingdoms.

The ministry condemned what it described as a 'grave provocation,' adding that Thailand had not only fired first but also accused Cambodia of opening fire.

"Such actions could impact respect for and implementation of the ceasefire agreements, which further complicate the situation and escalate tensions," Socheata warned.

Cambodia requested that the ASEAN observers carry out a forensic examination of the attack site to verify the types of ammunition used and the firing directions, in order to establish "accurate, truthful, accountable and transparent facts."

Phnom Penh stressed that such findings are essential to ensuring fairness and justice for both sides and to maintain public trust in the peace process.

Cambodian acting head of state and Senate president Hun Sen held an online discussion with Prime Minister Hun Manet on September 27, urging that the reported ceasefire violations be investigated through the Malaysian-led IOT.

In a social media post, he repeated claims that mortar and machine gun fire had occurred, noting that both Cambodia and Thailand had lodged complaints, and called for an on-site inspection to ensure transparency and impartiality. — PHNOM PENH POST