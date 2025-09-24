Politics & Law
Home World

Timor-Leste to become Asean’s 11th member in October, formalised at KL summit

September 24, 2025 - 09:00
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) and East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta inspecting the guard of honour at the Presidential Palace in Dili, East Timor, on Sept 23. — AFP/VNA Photo

DILI — Timor-Leste is slated to become the 11th member of the ASEAN regional grouping next month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday during a visit to the South-east Asian nation.

The accession will be formalised at a gathering of world leaders in Kuala Lumpur, confirmed Datuk Seri Anwar, whose country currently chairs ASEAN.

Timor-Leste is the youngest country in the region, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002 after 24 years of occupation.

“The accession of Timor-Leste to ASEAN will be of immense benefit to us all,” Mr Anwar told a press conference after a meeting with Timor-Leste’s President Jose Ramos-Horta in the country’s capital, Dili.

“We will certainly have a big celebration for your accession to ASEAN in October,” he said.

Mr Anwar said the two leaders also discussed trade, investments, tourism, education and defence during the bilateral talks.

He is also scheduled to meet Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao during his visit.

Mr Ramos-Horta has long campaigned for ASEAN membership, and an application was first submitted in 2011.

He said: “Our discussions have been a warm, constructive focus on the future as we prepare for our historic accession to ASEAN in October in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are committed to working closely with Malaysia and all ASEAN members to fulfil their remaining milestones on our path to full membership.”

ASEAN began as a five-member grouping in 1967 and has gradually expanded, with Cambodia as the most recent addition in 1999.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in October. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN

 

World

