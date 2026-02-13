Thailand: Bhumjaithai Party forms alliance with Pheu Thai

BANGKOK — Senior leaders of Thailand's Bhumjaithai Party, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Pheu Thai Party, represented by prime ministerial candidates Yodchanan Wongswasdi and Suriya Juangroongruangkit, held a joint press conference in Bangkok on Friday to announce progress towards forming a new coalition government.

Speaking at the event, caretaker Prime Minister Anutin said it is an honour to welcome senior leaders of the Pheu Thai Party, noting that although election results have yet to be formally confirmed, the two sides had reached a consensus under which Pheu Thai will support Bhumjaithai in leading the coalition as planned.

He emphasised that both parties share confidence in the capacity and experience of their personnel to steer Thailand towards long-term stability and sustainable development, adding that they had agreed to put aside past misunderstandings and differences in the national interest.

For his part, Yodchanan thanked Anutin for inviting Pheu Thai to join the new government, affirming that he will personally take part in all forthcoming negotiations and discussions related to coalition-building.

Meanwhile, Prasert Chanthararuangthong, Secretary-General of the Pheu Thai Party, said the joint appearance marked congratulations on Bhumjaithai’s electoral performance and formally confirmed Pheu Thai’s support for Bhumjaithai.

According to the plan, the two parties are expected to announce specific conditions and detailed arrangements for participation in the new government in the coming days.

These developments follow preliminary results from the vote count covering 94 per cent of ballots cast in the February 8 House of Representatives election, which show Bhumjaithai temporarily leading with 193 of the 500 seats. Pheu Thai secured 74 seats, ranking third after the People’s Party, which won 118 seats. Despite outpolling Pheu Thai, the People’s Party has declined to join the new coalition and will remain in opposition in the House. — VNA/VNS