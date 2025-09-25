Malaysia places fourth in global airport rankings

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is the most connected airport in the Asia Pacific, even ahead of airports in Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore.

KLIA has been ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region with AirAsia being the dominant carrier with 36 per cent share of total flights in the 10th anniversary report by global travel industry data platform OAG Megahubs.

In worldwide ranking, KLIA is in joint fourth place with Germany’s Frankfurt Airport.

South Korea Incheon Inter­national Airport in Seoul ranked second among Asia-Pacific’s most connected airports followed by Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) and Singapore’s Changi Airport. In fifth place is Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand.

The report said Malaysia climbed up the ranking with 22 per cent more destinations offered when compared to 2015, where Malaysia was listed at fifth place in the world.

Chief analyst John Grant said London’s Heathrow Airport retained its number one position this year, despite the increasing competition.

He said Heathrow Airport recorded a 24 per cent increase in destinations which underpinned its ranking as the most connected airport over the last decade.

“At the same time, megahubs such as Turkiye’s Istanbul airport, South Korea’s Incheon airport and Kuala Lumpur airport have also improved their rankings as their networks and connectivity continues to develop in line with the growth markets that they serve,” he added.

The KLIA also retained its spot as the world’s most connected Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Megahubs for 2025, with LCC connections of 16,502 and a total of 151 destinations.

Incheon airport rose from third to second place, swapping positions with Manila, Philippines which now ranks third.

For the Top 50 Global Megahubs listing, Malaysia went down two spots this year compared to its second place in 2024.

The report stated that the Top 50 Global Megahubs listing include airports with the highest ratio of possible scheduled international connections to the number of destinations served by the airport.

Online and interline connections and low-cost carrier connections are also included. — The Star/ANN