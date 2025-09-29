Philippines suffer tens of millions of dollars in damage from successive storms

MANILA — Tropical storm Mitag and super typhoon Ragasa, which battered the Philippines this month, have caused an estimated 1.38 billion PHP (around US$24 million) in damage and losses to the country's agricultural sector, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on September 28.

The figure reflects the combined impact of the two powerful storms and the southwest monsoon across the country's nine regions, the DA said in a statement.

Around 55,600 farmers and agricultural workers have been affected, with damage spanning over 47,700 hectares of farmland, the department said.

Preliminary estimates point to production losses of nearly 110,000 metric tonnes across rice, corn, high-value crops, and livestock and poultry, the DA added.

The DA said it continues to gather field reports from areas affected by severe tropical storm Bualoi, which swept through key agricultural zones in the central Philippines in recent days.

According to the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the three weather disturbances, Mitag, Ragasa, and Bualoi, have claimed at least 26 lives, while 14 people remain missing.

More than 738,000 families, or over 2.79 million people, have been affected nationwide by days of heavy rains, floods and landslides. — VNA/VNS