Return of India-China flights hailed

NEW DELHI/HONG KONG — New Delhi’s announcement to resume direct flight services between India and the Chinese mainland later this month is expected to benefit businesses, academic exchanges, and tourism between the two countries and boost neighboring economies, according to industry veterans.

On October 2, India announced the resumption of direct air services with the Chinese mainland for late October. This is the second significant move taken by India to facilitate regular exchanges between the two countries, following India’s resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals in July.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late this month.

The agreement between the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing to the gradual normalization of bilateral exchanges and economic cooperation, the statement said.

Shortly after the statement, India’s budget airline IndiGo announced a new daily non-stop route between Kolkata, an eastern Indian city, and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. A statement by the airline said the flight services would begin on October 26.

Indian media, including The Economic Times, reported that IndiGo flight tickets between Guangzhou and Kolkata went on sale on October 3 via the airline company website or its mobile app.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said in the statement that IndiGo had been operating flights between the countries before the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are proud to be among the first to resume direct connectivity to China from two points in India,” he said in the statement.

Various stakeholders from the Indian tourism industry have welcomed the announcement.

Restarting direct flights is part of rebuilding bilateral ties across sectors between China and India. The rebuilding of commercial and diplomatic relations offers significant medium-term opportunities for airlines, said Gary Bowerman, co-founder of the High-Yield Tourism consultancy and managing director of weekly industry newsletter Asia Travel Re: Set.

Tourism flows would develop in phases and depend on factors such as flight availability, cost, and related travel products customised for each visitor market, Bowerman predicted, adding that “step by step, we will see greater coordination”.

Tourism industry veterans noted that both countries’ tourism industries are expected to gain.

Overall, it will foster economic growth, cultural exchange, and tourism industry development, making it a step toward strengthening the bilateral relationship, according to Jyoti Mayal, chairman of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council and former president of the Travel Agents Association of India.

The council’s CEO, Rajan Bahadur, said: “I think this will increase, not just trade, but also tourism between the two countries, because both have so much to offer.”

This renewed link presents a strong opportunity to enhance people-to-people ties and mutual growth in tourism, said Anil Punjabi from the Travel Agents Federation of India’s eastern region.

Himadrish Suwan, chairman of the Confederation of Young Leaders of India, said: “It is a welcome and timely development … This move will serve as a significant step in strengthening the fabric of our bilateral relations.”

Direct flights are not only a convenience and reduce business costs, but also an important confidence-building measure, said Executive Vice-Chairman of the India China Trade Centre Vijay K. Mishra.

Amid the turmoil of trade tariffs, direct flights are a long-term strategic measure taken by both governments to improve the trade and business atmosphere, Mishra added.

Direct flight services between the Chinese mainland and India were suspended in March 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Indian travelers had to travel to the Chinese mainland through Singapore, Bangkok, or Hong Kong. — China Daily/ANN