Nearly two children die every hour in Bangladesh due to air pollution: study

DHAKA — Air pollution has emerged as the second leading cause of death among children under five globally, with Bangladesh among the worst affected, according to a new report by international research group Zero Carbon Analytics (ZCA).

The report, titled “Structural Dependencies Perpetuate Disproportionate Childhood Health Burden from Air Pollution,” published on Wednesday reveals that more than a quarter of all deaths in this age group are linked to polluted air. In Bangladesh alone, over 19,000 children under five died in 2021 due to air pollution — averaging nearly two deaths every hour.

Children in least developed countries face a 94 times higher risk of dying from air pollution compared to those in developed nations, the study found. Researchers attributed this disparity to entrenched fossil fuel dependence, pollution-intensive infrastructure, and institutional inertia.

“Air pollution is one of the biggest threats to children’s health in Bangladesh and across the world today,” said Dr Sajid Hossain Khan, a physician at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest & Hospital. “Clean air is as essential as clean water. To ensure our children survive, grow up healthy, and thrive, we must take decisive action now.”

The report highlights emissions from brick kilns, coal power plants, household cooking, and vehicle exhaust as major contributors to Bangladesh’s air pollution crisis. Rapid urbanisation, driven by climate migration, has intensified brick kiln-based construction, releasing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that significantly increases the risk of pneumonia among children.

Bangladesh also ranks lowest in Asia for access to clean cooking technologies. Smoke from burning wood, dung, and coal continues to poison indoor environments, severely affecting pregnant women and young children. Mothers using high-polluting fuels face a 2.6 times higher risk of giving birth to low-weight babies, while newborns in polluted homes are four times more likely to die.

Children aged 3 to 5 exposed to fumes from solid fuels face a 47 per cent higher risk of delayed cognitive development, the report warns.

“One of the strongest vaccines we can give a child is clean air,” said Nigerian pediatrician Dr Zainab Yaro, quoted in the report. “When a child struggles to breathe, it is not just a health issue — it is a form of social and environmental injustice.”

The study also draws attention to global financing disparities. Between 2018 and 2022, the world spent an average of $593 billion annually on fossil fuel subsidies, while less than one percent of that amount was directed toward combating air pollution.

Lead researcher Joanne Bentley-McKune stated, “Air pollution is not just an environmental issue — it is now a question of justice. Children are dying because of energy and economic systems they did not create.”

The report recommends upgrading brick kiln technology and transitioning to clean cookstoves, which could prevent over 16,000 child deaths annually in Bangladesh. It calls for urgent climate action and a shift to renewable energy to protect children’s health and secure the nation’s future. — THE DAILY STAR/ANN