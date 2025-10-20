Indonesia reports strong job, investment growth

JAKARTA — The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs reported strong job and investment growth during the first year of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, compared with the first year under his predecessor.

By the second quarter of 2025, job creation reached 665,000. Compared with 220,000 new jobs created in the same period five years ago, this represents a threefold increase, said the ministry’s Secretary Susiwijono Moegiarso.

In addition to job creation, Indonesia also saw a considerable rise in investments during Prabowo’s first year in office. According to Moegiarso, the average quarterly investment was around 200 trillion IDR (US$ 20billion) in 2020. In 2025, this figure has exceeded 450 trillion IDR per quarter.

He stressed that investments will play an increasingly vital role in Indonesia’s economy, particularly as household consumption remains the primary driver of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which currently accounts for 28 per cent of GDP. — VNA/VNS