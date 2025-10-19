Scam suspects deported from Cambodia return to Republic of Korea

SEOUL — A total of 64 Republic of Korea's citizens who had been held in Cambodia for alleged involvement in cyber scam operations arrived at Incheon International Airport on Saturday morning.

All suspects were immediately arrested on board the Korean Air chartered flight, as Korean law applies within a national carrier.

Upon arrival, the detainees, most wearing caps and masks, were handcuffed and transferred to the police stations with jurisdiction over their cases, including 45 to the South Chungcheong Police Agency and 15 to North Gyeonggi Agency.

Around 190 police officers were mobilised at the airport for the escort operation. The suspects, avoiding reporters’ questions, kept their heads down as they boarded 23 police vans headed to their respective investigation units.

The mass repatriation followed widespread public anger here over a college student's death in Cambodia in August.

Authorities believe he was deceived by a Cambodian criminal organisation into traveling there for work, then held captive, tortured, and killed. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN