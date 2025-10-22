Thailand's ex-PM Paetongtarn steps down as party leader, pledges total 'overhaul'

BANGKOK — Thailand's former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra officially confirmed her decision to resign as the Leader of the Pheu Thai Party in a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the move was necessary to completely overhaul the party structure ahead of the crucial upcoming election.

Paetongtarn, who remains the influential Head of the Pheu Thai Family, framed the decision as the first step in implementing a strategic reform announced earlier in the month, with the goal of creating a "complete, perfect new party."

"Today, I decided to resign as the Leader of the Pheu Thai Party with the intention of starting the overhaul of the Pheu Thai Party... with a new, courageous vision for genuine change for the people," her statement read.

She argued that the challenging global environment and Thailand's impending election necessitate that Pheu Thai, as the main political force, must entirely revamp its structure, processes, and mindset to ensure an electoral victory that will subsequently "revitalize Thailand."

"I chose to resign as party leader to allow the party to conduct this overhaul freely and create a complete, perfect new party," Paetongtarn explained, confirming she will continue as a party member and Head of the Pheu Thai Family.

Acting Party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong later told reporters that Paetongtarn's primary reason was to protect the party's candidates and members of the parliament.

Sorawong disclosed that Paetongtarn's removal from the premiership due to a recent Constitutional Court ethics ruling was the catalyst.

She did not want that specific legal judgement to be used as a "political tool" to threaten Pheu Thai MPs, poach members, or undermine the party's image.

"She views that if there is anything she can do to protect the party, she will do it. That is why she resigned from the party leader position," Sorawong confirmed.

He insisted the party was not destabilised by the departure, noting that Paetongtarn had pledged her full support to the incoming leadership.

"If their heart is with us, everyone will stay. If they lose heart, it's not a problem... Everything is changing; members leaving and joining is not an issue," Sorawong said, adding that the party continues to interview new candidates daily.

The Pheu Thai Party is expected to convene an extraordinary general assembly soon to elect a new leader and executive committee. — THE NATION/ANN