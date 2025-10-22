Politics & Law
Home World

47th ASEAN Summit: Malaysia steps up security to counter extremism threats

October 22, 2025 - 18:17
Besides securing the main conference venue and official hotels where the delegations will stay, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is conducting security checks at the country’s main entry points, including airports, seaports, and land borders.
The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is prepared to face any eventuality and challenge during the 47th ASEAN Summit which will be held from Oct 26 to 28. — BERNAMA Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is stepping up efforts to prevent potential threats related to extremism and terrorism during the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

In a media interview on security preparations, PDRM Inspector-General Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the main challenges identified include cyber threats, the risk of uncontrolled protests, and traffic management around the summit venue.

PDRM has implemented proactive measures, including deploying special action teams at strategic locations and intensifying monitoring and inspections. In addition, Malaysia is also using various land and air assets such as surveillance drones, high-tech closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, integrated tactical communication systems, and data analytics tools to enhance the efficiency of field operations.

Besides securing the main conference venue and official hotels where the delegations will stay, PDRM is conducting security checks at the country’s main entry points, including airports, seaports, and land borders.

Strategic areas around the Klang Valley, such as Putrajaya, are also under close surveillance, and all PDRM contingents have been instructed to raise their level of preparedness and be ready to respond to any unexpected situations.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the police will take strict action against anyone who gathers illegally, disrupts public order or security, or interferes with traffic and summit activities. He said police have received initial information about plans to organise gatherings in Kuala Lumpur and assured that PDRM will handle the situation appropriately. He also called on the public to refrain from any actions that could disrupt the conference or public order./.

