Khánh Hòa rescuers work through night amid rising floods

KHÁNH HÒA — Functional forces in the south-central province maintained overnight emergency operations late Tuesday (November 18) to rescue residents trapped in rising floodwaters and ensure timely medical support amid worsening weather conditions.

The provincial Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Division (PC07) reported that its officers were stationed throughout the night along October 23rd Street in Tây Nha Trang Ward, where floodwaters surged and isolated several residential areas.

According to PC07, officers successfully evacuated a young boy from Tây Nha Trang Ward who had choked on a foreign object and was stranded in a deeply flooded area. The child was brought to safety and immediately handed over to medical staff for treatment.

Rescue teams continued to maintain their presence in severely inundated zones on October 23rd Street to promptly assist residents cut off by the rising water levels.

Also on the night of November 18, police in Tây Khánh Vĩnh Commune rescued three residents from Suối Cát Hamlet. The group became stranded in their fields when floodwaters rose rapidly, preventing them from returning home.

From the evening of November 18, local authorities issued warnings about the sudden increase in flood levels downstream of the Cái River in Nha Trang, with many areas in Tây Nha Trang becoming submerged again.

A bulletin issued at 9:30pm the same day by the provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station said water levels in rivers across Khánh Hòa had risen sharply over the previous 12 hours and were expected to exceed alarm level 3.

The station forecast widespread rainfall across the province from the night of November 18 to November 22, with the heaviest rains likely on November 19 and 20. Water levels in local rivers are expected to reach alarm levels 2-3. — VNS