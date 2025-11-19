Government provides VNĐ50 billion in emergency aid to Khánh Hòa following severe flooding

HÀ NỘI – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hòa Bình on Tuesday signed Decision No. 2514/QD-TTg, approving an emergency allocation of VNĐ50 billion (US$1.89 million) to the south-central province of Khánh Hòa to address serious damage caused by recent flooding.

The funding, sourced from the 2025 central budget contingency, was approved based on the Ministry of Finance’s proposal and will be used to support urgent recovery efforts.

The Khánh Hòa Provincial People’s Committee is responsible for managing and using the fund in line with regulations on State budget expenditure, ensuring that the aid is used for the right purposes and beneficiaries, with transparency and no loss or misuse. The province must report the results to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and relevant agencies for submission to the Prime Minister.

Heavy rains on Sunday triggered a major landslide at Khánh Lê Pass in the province’s Nam Khánh Vinh Commune, causing a passenger bus carrying 32 people to overturn. The accident left six people dead and 19 injured, while the landslide has paralysed traffic between Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces to date.

At a working session with Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng on Tuesday evening, Vice Chairman of the Khánh Hòa provincial People’s Committee Trần Hòa Nam reported that the ongoing flooding has caused extensive damage. Ten people have been confirmed dead while two remain missing and 19 others injured.

Preliminary figures show around 9,000 houses in 14 communes and wards were submerged by 0.3 to 0.7 metres of water. Widespread landslides in mountainous and steep-pass areas have disrupted traffic and threatened residential safety, alongside substantial losses to property and infrastructure.

Total preliminary damage is estimated at nearly VNĐ268 billion. VNA/VNS